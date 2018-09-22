News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

09-22-2018
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White can be seen performing his 2018 single, "Connected By Love", in a video from the newly-released concert documentary, "Kneeling to the Anthem D.C."

Now available exclusively via Amazon, the project captures the Detroit rocker live at the second sold-out night at The Anthem in the nation's capital on his tour in support of "Boarding House Reach."

Directed by Emmett Malloy, the set also presents White as he explores the city and gives a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The film's release is accompanied by a companion six-song Amazon Original live EP of the same name that presents highlights from the Washington, DC concert. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


