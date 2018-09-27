Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

The late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and former Guns N' Roses star Gilby Clarke are just two of the all-star musicians on Pure Fire - The Ultimate KISS tribute which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The set is being reissued with new cover art and title and was produced by Paul Stanley collaborator Bob Kulick along with Bruce Bouillet and will be released on October 19th. Preorders are open here. It was originally released under the title of Spin The Bottle back in 2004.

Some of the other stars who appear on the record include former KISS member Bruce Kulick , Tommy Shaw (Styx), Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Steve Lukather (Toto), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Buzz Osbourne (The Melvins), Dug Pinnick (King's X), C.C. DeVille (Poison) and many more.

Tracklist:

DISC 1: CD

1. Detroit Rock City - Dee Snider, Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, John Tempesta

2. Love Gun - Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Tim Bogert, Jay Schellen

3. Cold Gin - Mark Slaughter, Ryan Roxy, Robben Ford, Phil Soussan, Steve Riley

4. King Of The Night Time World - Chris Jericho, Rich Ward, Mike Inez, Fred Coury

5. I Want You - Kip Winger, Paul Gilbert, Greg Bissonette

6. God Of Thunder - Buzz Osbourne, Bruce Kulick, Blasko, Carmine Appice

7. Calling Dr. Love - Page Hamilton, Mike Porcaro, Greg Bissonette

8. Shout It Out Loud - Lemmy Kilmister, Jennifer Batten, Bob Kulick, Samantha Maloney

9. Parasite - Dug Pinnick, Bob Kulick, John Alderete, Vinnie Colaiuta

10. Strutter - Phil Lewis, Gilby Clarke, Jeff Pilson, Bobby Rock

11. Stole Your Love - Robin McAuley, C.C. DeVille, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar

DISC 2: Bonus DVD

Interviews and stories with: Paul Gilbert, Bob Kulick, Tommy Shaw, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley, Robben Ford, Lemmy, Greg Bissonette, C.C. DeVille, Doug Aldrich, Kip Winger, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Fred Coury, Jennifer Batten, Bobby Rock, Mark Slaughter, Page Hamilton, Tim Bogert, Steve Lukather, Samantha Maloney, Chris Jericho and Bruce Kulick





