News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

09-27-2018
KISS

The late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and former Guns N' Roses star Gilby Clarke are just two of the all-star musicians on Pure Fire - The Ultimate KISS tribute which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The set is being reissued with new cover art and title and was produced by Paul Stanley collaborator Bob Kulick along with Bruce Bouillet and will be released on October 19th. Preorders are open here. It was originally released under the title of Spin The Bottle back in 2004.

Some of the other stars who appear on the record include former KISS member Bruce Kulick , Tommy Shaw (Styx), Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Steve Lukather (Toto), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Buzz Osbourne (The Melvins), Dug Pinnick (King's X), C.C. DeVille (Poison) and many more.

Tracklist:
DISC 1: CD
1. Detroit Rock City - Dee Snider, Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, John Tempesta
2. Love Gun - Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Tim Bogert, Jay Schellen
3. Cold Gin - Mark Slaughter, Ryan Roxy, Robben Ford, Phil Soussan, Steve Riley
4. King Of The Night Time World - Chris Jericho, Rich Ward, Mike Inez, Fred Coury
5. I Want You - Kip Winger, Paul Gilbert, Greg Bissonette
6. God Of Thunder - Buzz Osbourne, Bruce Kulick, Blasko, Carmine Appice
7. Calling Dr. Love - Page Hamilton, Mike Porcaro, Greg Bissonette
8. Shout It Out Loud - Lemmy Kilmister, Jennifer Batten, Bob Kulick, Samantha Maloney
9. Parasite - Dug Pinnick, Bob Kulick, John Alderete, Vinnie Colaiuta
10. Strutter - Phil Lewis, Gilby Clarke, Jeff Pilson, Bobby Rock
11. Stole Your Love - Robin McAuley, C.C. DeVille, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar

DISC 2: Bonus DVD
Interviews and stories with: Paul Gilbert, Bob Kulick, Tommy Shaw, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley, Robben Ford, Lemmy, Greg Bissonette, C.C. DeVille, Doug Aldrich, Kip Winger, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Fred Coury, Jennifer Batten, Bobby Rock, Mark Slaughter, Page Hamilton, Tim Bogert, Steve Lukather, Samantha Maloney, Chris Jericho and Bruce Kulick


Related Stories


Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

KISS 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Solo Album Box Set Announced

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

The Ramones Stream Previously-Unreleased Video From 1978

The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video

Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo'

Singled Out: Sydney Wright's Seiche

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.