Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Taylor spoke with Heavy Music Interviews recently and reports that Stone Sour has been working on some "great material". He explained, "We started writing new music pretty much as soon as we got on the road. We just can't be stopped! We're gluttons for punishment at this point.

"The cool thing is knowing that we've got all this great material, we can enjoy the rest as much as we can because we know when it's time to really start ramping up the demo machine, we're going to have all this cool stuff to listen to. There's no pressure for us to just run right in."

He then hinted at the timing of when fans can expect some new Stone Sour music, "Obviously I'm going to do Slipknot next year, and it will allow the audience to miss us, which is the best thing in the world you can have.

"That built-in need for a band to come back just when you think you can't wait any longer, here comes this band and they're like, 'Goddamn, they're so good right now.' We're pretty stoked. We're definitely looking forward to trying to see if we can top Hydrograd." - here.