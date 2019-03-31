Motley Crue See Massive Music Sales Jump With The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue have seen a 2027% increase in music downloads via the iTunes music store following the release of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, according to Classic Rock.

In addition to the massive increase music downloads, the band's music has also enjoyed a nice bump on some of the leading music services. Their Spotify streams increased 570% and Apple Music has seen the numbers go up 900% for the week following the release of the movie.

The group's manager Allen Kovac is quoted by CR as saying, "Our strategy was to use both the film and music algorithmic echo chamber to have a virtuous circle - each propelling the other to greater heights.

"The audiences have voted on the music streaming platforms and on social media, critics are a thing of the past as Bohemian Rhapsody has shown."





