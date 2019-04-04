The Cult Announce Special Sonic Temple Anniversary Show

The Cult have announced that they will staging a special show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles for a special show to celebrate the 30th anniversary for their "Sonic Temple" album.

Frontman Ian Astbury had the following to say about the June 15th concert, "We've never thrown a party like this before. "We want to celebrate the band's DNA and especially the album Sonic Temple as this year Beggars Banquet are planning a substantial reissue project.

"Prayers and Vowws have both toured with us and the timing felt right for bringing this group of artists together. In many ways I feel these artists are kindred spirits, along with Zola Jesus--outsiders who are unique and deeply romantic in a time of material posturing and disconnect. They are devoted to their craft; I identify with their honesty in performance and fearlessness and originality in their creativity. They are truly inspired and in harmony with now."



Guitarist Billy Duffy explained why they picked Los Angeles for the special show, "The Greek is an amazing theatre in our own adopted backyard where I've have seen amazing and diverse shows--Sinatra, the Pistols and Neil Young, for example.

"I'm honored that The Cult gets to walk the same stage as such legends in a beautiful historic outdoor setting." He adds: "We feel outdoor venues seem to warrant a longer show as folks like to attend early and stay late so to that end we have expanded the bill the make it a truly special night of diverse music."



Astbury added, "L.A. has always been a muse since I was very young with the stories and myths spun out through film, literature, poetry, art and music that I was attracted to. It was and still is a city of refuge for British musicians; the lifestyle suited our needs and continues to do so. Hearing a wild coyote or seeing the snow-capped mountain evokes a deep sense of awe and transcendence primal and modern--a cultural multi-faceted diamond that inspires and confounds; it's always changing, never staying still."





