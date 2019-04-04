News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Cult Announce Special Sonic Temple Anniversary Show

04-04-2019
The Cult

The Cult have announced that they will staging a special show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles for a special show to celebrate the 30th anniversary for their "Sonic Temple" album.

Frontman Ian Astbury had the following to say about the June 15th concert, "We've never thrown a party like this before. "We want to celebrate the band's DNA and especially the album Sonic Temple as this year Beggars Banquet are planning a substantial reissue project.

"Prayers and Vowws have both toured with us and the timing felt right for bringing this group of artists together. In many ways I feel these artists are kindred spirits, along with Zola Jesus--outsiders who are unique and deeply romantic in a time of material posturing and disconnect. They are devoted to their craft; I identify with their honesty in performance and fearlessness and originality in their creativity. They are truly inspired and in harmony with now."

Guitarist Billy Duffy explained why they picked Los Angeles for the special show, "The Greek is an amazing theatre in our own adopted backyard where I've have seen amazing and diverse shows--Sinatra, the Pistols and Neil Young, for example.

"I'm honored that The Cult gets to walk the same stage as such legends in a beautiful historic outdoor setting." He adds: "We feel outdoor venues seem to warrant a longer show as folks like to attend early and stay late so to that end we have expanded the bill the make it a truly special night of diverse music."

Astbury added, "L.A. has always been a muse since I was very young with the stories and myths spun out through film, literature, poetry, art and music that I was attracted to. It was and still is a city of refuge for British musicians; the lifestyle suited our needs and continues to do so. Hearing a wild coyote or seeing the snow-capped mountain evokes a deep sense of awe and transcendence primal and modern--a cultural multi-faceted diamond that inspires and confounds; it's always changing, never staying still."


Related Stories


The Cult Announce Special Sonic Temple Anniversary Show

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

The Cult Announce Historic Show With The Who

The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour

More The Cult News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album- David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online- The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Show- more

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time- Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall- Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To Exhibit- more

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance- Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault- Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

M.O.D. Return and Plot New Release

All That Remains Release 'Everything's Wrong' Video

The Cult Announce Special Sonic Temple Anniversary Show

Sabaton Reveal New Concept Album Details

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

1914 Release 'Arrival. The Meuse Argonne' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Kelly Augustine's Second Chances

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall

Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To New Exhibit

Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour

Yes Recruit Prog Legends For North American Tour

The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.