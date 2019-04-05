News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott

04-05-2019
Def Leppard

Def Leppard were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame after been overlooked for many years and frontman Joe Elliott gave the impression in a new interview that the honor is not that important to him.

The band were interviewed for the latest issue of Rock Candy Magazine and in a preview of Joe's conversation, he was asked how the Rock Hall induction stacks up in his ranking of achievements.

Elliott responded, "Not at the top, I'll be honest, not yet. Does it resonate with me in a negative way? Absolutely not. Does it make me stand up with pride the same way as when I heard 'Animal' on the radio for the first time? No. Or when we got our first number one album? No.

"It's the things where there's a union of us and the people who put us where we are, our crowd, that make me feel proud of what we've done. I remember those the most, like the Don Valley show in Sheffield where we had over 45-50,000 people turn up to see us in our home city almost 15 years to the day since we formed. It was crazy!"


