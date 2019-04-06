News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

04-06-2019
Static-X

Static-X have taken to social media to explain why they decided to use a masked singer who was featured in a recently released promo video teasing their Wisconsin Death Trip 20th anniversary tour.

Earlier this week, the band shared the following on Facebook to explain why the singer taking the place of the late Wayne static is wearing a mask, "After releasing our latest teaser, we noticed that some of you are curious about how we came to our decision regarding the mask and the visual presentation of our touring vocalist.. In the end, the answer is pretty simple..

"As many of you know, Tony came across some unfinished studio sessions, featuring Waynes final works last year. He eventually enlisted the original WDT band, along with our original producer Ulrich Wild to help finish the recordings and complete what will be a brand new Static-X album titled (Project Regeneration).. The album is turning out to be something very special and we look forward to sharing more with you all very soon.

"The response to the album announcement was incredible and the 20th Anniversary Wisconsin Death Trip Tour / Memorial to Wayne Static was announced a few short months later...

"Let us begin by restating the obvious. This is the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, therefore, these events are 100% about nostalgia for everyone involved.. This was not about setting the tone for the future or about putting a new face to the band or establishing a new identity for Static-X..

"This is about experiencing the vibes of an old school Static-X show "LIVE & LOUD" 20 years later, while we honor our dear friend Wayne Static.

"The search for a touring vocalist for Static-X was not an easy one.
First, we wanted to keep the continuity that Static-X has always had on stage. It has always been 4 guys. Drummer, Guitarist, Bassist, and a Singer who also plays guitar.

"In addition, We wanted to select someone that we had familiarity with.
Someone who knew us and someone who knew Wayne and someone who had a connection to our community.
"Someone who would take this personally, because this is very personal to all of us. Once we found our guy, we began to discuss the stage show and the visual presentation for the tour..

"In the end, it was actually our touring vocalist, who suggested that he wear a mask on stage.. Out of respect for Wayne and for the band, he didn't feel that it would be right for his own image or identity to be placed in the center of something that he had nothing to do with creating...

"This struck the 3 of us as an incredibly selfless and humble gesture! The truth is, he could have been very self serving and looked at this as an opportunity for him to raise his own profile and to put his name and face out there for all of you to see.

"Instead, he expressed the exact opposite intentions.. He also explained that the idea of wearing a mask would allow him the freedom to get lost in the vibe of Static-X and to completely disconnect from his own identity and ultimately serve Static-X better..

"Further, he expressed that the mask itself, along with his performance each night could act as a unique part of the memorial to Wayne..
A tribute, for lack of better words.

"Before we moved forward with any of our creative decisions, we first shared our ideas and designs with Waynes family. They have given us their full support every step of the way.

"Let us also acknowledge that Wayne was much more to Static-X than our talented vocalist and guitarist.. His trademark Static Electrified hair proved to be just as unique and identifiable to Static-X as his incredible voice.. In time, the Static-X hair would become a signature part of the bands identity as well as its identifiability.

"The mask was already something that was decided on, so the hair just naturally followed.... All of this has allowed us to channel the vibe and the spirit of Static-X through another vocalist, without taking any of the focus away from the 4 people who originally created Static-X and brought you Wisconsin Death Trip 20 years ago..

"The motivation is simple and the result is undeniable.....
The mask, the hair, and the overall presentation we have chosen immediatly makes you think of Wayne Static and Static-X.

"In the end, that is ALL that this is about. This is about Static-X This is about the 20th Anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, and the nightly / global memorial to our brother Wayne Static.. Anyone who doesn't 'get it', is just not looking closely enough.

"We OBVIOUSLY wish that Wayne was here doing this with us, unfortunately, that is not an option. Rather than putting someone else's face in his place for our 20th Anniversary Tour, we have chosen to memorialize him and to ultimately to immortalize him.. In our hearts, there is no greater display of respect than what we are doing.

"We were never interested in performing with a hologram and using pre recorded vocals.. We didn't feel that Static-X performing with a 'special guest' singer that everyone recognized would accomplish the Wisconsin Death Trip vibe or experience.

"For us, this is all materializing better than we could have hoped and we have no doubts that we are gong to to bring the fans an amazing Wisconsin Death Trip experience. The stage production is insane and the band is sounding legit as f***!

"In closing, we know that Wayne would be honored by all of the love and effort that has gone into this. We know that Wayne will be with us each night, in spirit, as we celebrate WDT around the world.

"We are very excited to get out there and celebrate with you all very soon! Much love! Ken, Koichi, & Tony."

NORTH AMERICA Part 1
STATIC-X / DEVIL DRIVER with support from Dope:
June 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
June 19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
June 21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
June 22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
June 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
June 25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
June 26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
June 28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
June 29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 30 - Scranton, PA - Levels
July 2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
July 3 - London, ON - London Music Hall
July 4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
July 5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
July 6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
July 7 - Reading, PA - Reverb
July 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's "SOLD OUT"
July 10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
July 11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
July 12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre - new venue
July 13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
July 14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
July 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
July 18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
July 19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino
July 20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge "SOLD OUT"
July 21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
July 23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
July 25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
July 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch
July 27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

AUSTRALIA
STATIC-X with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope
Aug 22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill
Aug 23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton
Aug 24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro
Aug 26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
Aug 27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover

RUSSIA
STATIC-X Only
Sept 20 - St Petersburg, Russia - Cosmonavt Club
Sept 21 - Moscow, Russia - Giavclub


UNITED KINGDOM
STATIC-X with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope
Sept 24 - Bristol, England - SWX
Sept 25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
Sept 26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
Sept 27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
Sept 28 - Leeds, England - Stylus
Sept 29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room
Oct 01 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute
Oct 02 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
Oct 03 - Manchester, England - The Ritz
Oct 04 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute

EUROPE
STATIC-X with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope
Oct 05 - Paris, France - File 7
Oct 06 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
Oct 07 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
Oct 09 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
Oct 10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex
Oct 11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
Oct 12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
Oct 13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
Oct 14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

NORTH AMERICA Part 2
Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
Dec 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Dec 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Dec 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
Dec 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Dec 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

More dates to come...


Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

More Static-X News

