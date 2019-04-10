News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Cult Announce Sonic Temple Tour Dates

04-10-2019
The Cult

(hennemusic) The Cult have announced a series of shows in North America and the UK to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album, "Sonic Temple."

The 2019 series - with openers Prayers, Zola Jesus and Vowws - will begin in Houston, TX on May 2, mixing headlining dates with a number of festival appearances - including Welcome To Rockville, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, Chicago Open Air, and Kaaboo.

The run will see The Cult play a pair of UK shows - May 25 at the Bearded Theory Festival and a May 26 stop in Gateshead - as well as Spain's Azkena Rock Festival on June 22.

"We've never thrown a party like this before," said singer Ian Astbury. "We want to celebrate the band's DNA and especially the album Sonic Temple as this year Beggars Banquet are planning a substantial reissue project." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


