Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, At The Gates American Tour

04-16-2019
Amon Amarth

At The Gates have announced that they will hitting the road with Amon Amarth (headliners), Arch Enemy (direct support), and Grand Magus for a North American tour later this year.

The Berserker World Tour will be kicking off on September 26th in Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo and will be concluding on October 26th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

Amon Amarth had this to say, "Berserkers! We will lead a Swedish metal invasion of North America this September and October along with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," adds headliners . "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall. This raid is pure heavy f***ing metal and not to be missed!"

Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott added, "Arch Enemy is very much looking forward to invading North America together with Swedish Viking kings Amon Amarth and our Metal brothers in At The Gates and Grand Magus! Miss this Swedish Heavy Metal apocalypse at your own peril!"

Grand Magus' JB concluded, "I would say that epic is the most fitting word to describe this happening. It's an honour to be part of this gathering of metal giants and we will do our damnedest to make it a memory for life for all who will bang their heads with us during this adventure!"

September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
September 28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
September 30 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre
October 1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
October 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
October 4 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
October 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
October 7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
October 9 - Toronto, ON - REBEL
October 10 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
October 11 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
October 12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
October 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
October 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
October 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
October 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
October 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
October 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 23 - Las Vegas, AZ - House of Blues
October 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium


