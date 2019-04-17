Bryan Adams Adds Summer Dates To Shine A Light Tour

Bryan Adams announced a string of additional fall dates in the U.S. to his 'Shine A Light' world tour which will follow the previously announced dates for the trek this spring.

Adams will be kicking off the first run of U.S. dates in support of his new album "Shine A Light" on May 4th in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The newly announced dates will begin on August 2nd in Bangor, ME at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will run until September 21st where he will wrap things up in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. See all of the date below:

Bryan Adams U.S. Shine A Light World Tour Dates:

Saturday, May 4, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Monday, May 6, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - St. Petersburgh, FL - Al Lang Live

Thursday, May 9, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Friday, May 10, 2019 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Friday, August 02, 2019 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Sunday, September 15, 2019 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Friday, September 20, 2019 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

Saturday, September 21, 2019 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre





