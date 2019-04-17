News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bryan Adams Adds Summer Dates To Shine A Light Tour

04-17-2019
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams announced a string of additional fall dates in the U.S. to his 'Shine A Light' world tour which will follow the previously announced dates for the trek this spring.

Adams will be kicking off the first run of U.S. dates in support of his new album "Shine A Light" on May 4th in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The newly announced dates will begin on August 2nd in Bangor, ME at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will run until September 21st where he will wrap things up in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. See all of the date below:

Bryan Adams U.S. Shine A Light World Tour Dates:
Saturday, May 4, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Monday, May 6, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - St. Petersburgh, FL - Al Lang Live
Thursday, May 9, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Friday, May 10, 2019 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Friday, August 02, 2019 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Friday, September 20, 2019 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre


Related Stories


Bryan Adams Adds Summer Dates To Shine A Light Tour

Ryan Adams Addresses Bryan Adams Controversy

More Bryan Adams News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour- Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming- Def Leppard- Megadeth- more

Journey Launching A Residency This Fall- Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony- Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death- UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73- Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon- Queen- more

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show- Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch- Steve Perry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Weekend

Ben Folds and Cake Announce Coheadlining Tour

Gears Release 'Tango Yankee' Video Featuring Lajon Witherspoon

Bryan Adams Adds Summer Dates To Shine A Light Tour

Rob Shiner Releases 'Just Paranoid' Video Featuring Blacklite District

Rage Ink Deal For New Album 'Wings Of Rage'

Vexes Release Video For Heavy Cover Of Tear For Fears Classic

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's Stubborn In My Blood

Journey Launching A Residency This Fall

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony

Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.