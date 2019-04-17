News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

04-17-2019
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks are among the acts featured in a video trailer previewing HBO's broadcast of the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction later this month.

Set to premiere on April 27 at 8pm ET, the special will present the highlights of a March 29 ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York that also honored fellow inductees Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The event saw appearances by a number of guest presenters, including Harry Styles, Janelle Monae, Don Henley, David Byrne, Simon Le Bon & John Taylor of Duran Duran, Trent Reznor, Stevie Van Zandt, Ian Hunter, and Susanna Hoffs.

Inducted by Queen guitarist and longtime friend Brian May, Def Leppard followed their acceptance speech with a four-song performance that featured the title track to "Hysteria", "Rock Of Ages" and "Photograph" from "Pyromania", and their 1987 smash "Pour Some Sugar On Me."

The UK rockers closed out the evening with a performance of the Mott The Hoople classic "All The Young Dudes" - written by David Bowie - during an all-star jam that included May, Hunter, Hoffs, Van Zandt, and Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of The Zombies. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

