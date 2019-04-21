Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that the band's age and their rigorous stage show is one reason that the group could never continue to play on into their 90s.

Paul was interview in late February by the Chicago Tribute and was asked about his 98-year-old father attending a recent KISS concert in Los Angeles. Stanley said, I didn't bring him, he insisted on coming (laughs).

"If we were a band in tennis shoes and jeans and t-shirts, yeah, we could do this into our 90s. But we're not, we're KISS, and even though we make it look easy, we're wearing between thirty and forty pounds of gear and running around for two-plus hours, so it's important for everyone to realize that life is finite, and there is a expiration date for us.

"It's better to stop now than to kind of fizzle out. Making a passive decision is still a decision. If we were to finish a tour and not tour next year, and then the year after that, you've basically done the same thing, but that's not KISS. The band has never been better, we've never had more fun. Most bands do a final tour because they hate each other. For us, it's the complete opposite."





