Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

04-22-2019
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be hitting the road this Rocktober to launch a U.S. tour in support of his latest studio album "Redemption."

He will be kicking things off with two nights at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on October 18th and 19th and will wrap up the trek on November 23rd in St. Augustine, Fl at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Bonamassa's band for the tour will include Anton Fig (Late Night with David Letterman, Ace Frehley), Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble) and more. See the tour dates below:

October 18 - Oakland, Ca - Paramount Theatre
October 19 - Oakland, Ca - Paramount Theatre
October 22 - Bakersfield, Ca - Fox Theater
October 23 - Rancho Mirage, Ca - The Show At Agua Caliente
October 25 - Phoenix, Az - Comerica Theatre
October 27 - Las Vegas, Nv - The Colosseum At Caesar's Palace
October 29 - Oklahoma City, Ok - Chesapeake Energy Arena
October 30 - Wichita, Ks - Century Ii Concert Hall
November 1 - Springfield, Mo - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 2 - Kansas City, Mo - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
November 3 - Springfield, Il - Univ Of Ill Springfield Performing Arts Center
November 5 - South Bend, In - Morris Performing Arts Center
November 7 - Madison, Wi - Orpheum Theater
November 8 - Detroit, Mi - Fox Theatre
November 9 - Washington D.C. - The Theater At Mgm National Harbor
November 11 - Burlington, Vt - Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
November 12 - Binghamton, Ny - Forum Theatre
November 14 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre
November 15 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre
November 16 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre
November 19 - Greenville, Sc - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 20 - Birmingham, Al - Bjcc Concert Hall
November 22 - Biloxi, Ms - Beau Rivage Theatre
November 23 - St. Augustine, Fl - St. Augustine Amphitheatre


Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

