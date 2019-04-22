Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be hitting the road this Rocktober to launch a U.S. tour in support of his latest studio album "Redemption."

He will be kicking things off with two nights at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on October 18th and 19th and will wrap up the trek on November 23rd in St. Augustine, Fl at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Bonamassa's band for the tour will include Anton Fig (Late Night with David Letterman, Ace Frehley), Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble) and more. See the tour dates below:

October 18 - Oakland, Ca - Paramount Theatre

October 19 - Oakland, Ca - Paramount Theatre

October 22 - Bakersfield, Ca - Fox Theater

October 23 - Rancho Mirage, Ca - The Show At Agua Caliente

October 25 - Phoenix, Az - Comerica Theatre

October 27 - Las Vegas, Nv - The Colosseum At Caesar's Palace

October 29 - Oklahoma City, Ok - Chesapeake Energy Arena

October 30 - Wichita, Ks - Century Ii Concert Hall

November 1 - Springfield, Mo - Juanita K. Hammons Hall

November 2 - Kansas City, Mo - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

November 3 - Springfield, Il - Univ Of Ill Springfield Performing Arts Center

November 5 - South Bend, In - Morris Performing Arts Center

November 7 - Madison, Wi - Orpheum Theater

November 8 - Detroit, Mi - Fox Theatre

November 9 - Washington D.C. - The Theater At Mgm National Harbor

November 11 - Burlington, Vt - Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

November 12 - Binghamton, Ny - Forum Theatre

November 14 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre

November 15 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre

November 16 - Ny, Ny - Beacon Theatre

November 19 - Greenville, Sc - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 20 - Birmingham, Al - Bjcc Concert Hall

November 22 - Biloxi, Ms - Beau Rivage Theatre

November 23 - St. Augustine, Fl - St. Augustine Amphitheatre





