News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

04-23-2019
Vinnie Vincent

Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has explained the reasoning behind the cancelation of his comeback shows in Nashville earlier this year, saying that he had no part in pulling the plug on the special concerts.

The reclusive guitarist gave a rare interview to Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and said, "There's only one uncontroverted fact that actually did happen, and that is that I, Vinnie Vincent, did not cancel that show.

"A matter of fact, My attorney Chris Royer had been negotiating for months with the promoter. So this was done all between the promoter and my attorney."

Vinnie also revealed that "a week before the show was actually canceled, it was determined and decided and agreed upon that the show would proceed as a Vinnie Shredd Festival show because of my dissatisfaction with someone who picked a singer that I didn't approve of."

If things go as planned, Vinnie will be taking the stage for Speedball Jamm at S.I.R. Soundstage in Nashville on June 7th to an intimate audience of 60 people.

The show is named after a 71-minute instrumental recorded during rehearsals that was released as a limited edition CD in 2001. Vincent had this to say about the upcoming concert, "June 7 is that recording -- the fun of that recording -- come to life.

"It's the informal, onstage-look-at-each-other and everybody just join in [and] follow where I'm going and let's play our asses off and have fun. It'll probably be about an hour or so of guitar. Vinnie guitar."


Related Stories


Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

More Vinnie Vincent News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.