KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was featured in the latest episode of the AXS TV series The Big Interview and revealed how stardom help him overcome many of his insecurities.

Paul said, "I pursued fame as a way to compensate for a lot of insecurities. I was born deaf on my right side, and I had a birth defect. I had what's called a microtia, which is basically not having an ear, having a crumpled mass of cartilage. And I wasn't very socially adept.

"And when you have something physical that sets you apart from people, it makes you really the target of unrelenting scrutiny and sometimes ridicule. And, quite honestly, for me, the idea of becoming famous was a way to push it in people's faces and go, 'You see? You should have been nicer to me.'

"I was fortunate enough to have success come to me, and realized that it didn't change anything. So I was really blessed, because, at that point in your life, when you become famous, it's either a disappointment because it's not a remedy, and you either put a needle in your arm, a gun in your mouth, or you live life as a victim. And I'm not cut out for that.

"So I decided that I would spend my life or my time on self-exploration and trying to make myself a better person and see where that is going to take me. I was blessed to be a part of an idea to become the band we never saw, and that led me on a course that I'm still on today. Where it's taking me, God only knows." Watch a clip from the show here.





Related Stories

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

KISS Guitarist Was In No Win Situation Replacing Legend

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

More KISS News

Share this article



