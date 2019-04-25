|
Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour
Static-X and Devildriver have announced that they have added Wednesday 13 and Raven Black to their upcoming North American tour which will also feature support from Dope.
The North American leg of the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary World Tour is set to launch on June 18th in Tempe, AZ at the Marquee Theater.
Wednesday 13 had this to say, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."
Raven Black added, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tribute tour. As long-time fans who grew up listening to Static-X, it's surreal to have this opportunity and be a part of it. It's also incredibly full circle that our producer and friend Ulrich Wild produced Wisconsin Death Trip."
Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
NORTH AMERICA Part 1
STATIC-X & DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black:
June 18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
June 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
June 22 - Houston, TX @ The Warehouse
June 23 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
June 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
June 26 - Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
June 28 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
June 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
June 30 - Scranton, PA @ Levels
July 2 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
July 3 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
July 4 - Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
July 5 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
July 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
July 7 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
July 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's - SOLD OUT
July 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
July 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
July 12 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
July 13 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's
July 14 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
July 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
July 18 - Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest
July 19 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino
July 20 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge - SOLD OUT
July 21 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
July 23 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
July 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
July 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One
July 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
AUSTRALIA
STATIC-X with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope
Aug 22 - Brisbane, Australia @ Eaton Hill
Aug 23 - Melbourne, Australia @ Croxton
Aug 24 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro
Aug 26 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov
Aug 27 - Perth, Australia @ Rock Rover
RUSSIA
STATIC-X Only
Sept 20 - St Petersburg, Russia @ Cosmonavt Club
Sept 21 - Moscow, Russia @ Giavclub
UNITED KINGDOM
STATIC-X with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope
Sept 24 - Bristol, England @ SWX
Sept 25 - Cardiff, Wales @ Tramshed
Sept 26 - London, England @ Electric Ballroom
Sept 27 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City
Sept 28 - Leeds, England @ Stylus
Sept 29 - Southampton, England @ Engine Room
Oct 01 - Newcastle, England @ Northumbria Institute
Oct 02 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage
Oct 03 - Manchester, England @ The Ritz
Oct 04 - Birmingham, England @ 02 Institute
EUROPE
STATIC-X with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope
Oct 05 - Paris, France @ File 7
Oct 06 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club
Oct 07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
Oct 09 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
Oct 10 - Mannheim, Germany @ MS Connex
Oct 11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Oct 12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy @ Rock Planet
Oct 13 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage
NORTH AMERICA Part 2
Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar
Dec 11 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Dec 12 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Dec 13 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Dec 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Dec 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Dec 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
+ More dates TBA!
