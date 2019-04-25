News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

04-25-2019
Static-X

Static-X and Devildriver have announced that they have added Wednesday 13 and Raven Black to their upcoming North American tour which will also feature support from Dope.

The North American leg of the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary World Tour is set to launch on June 18th in Tempe, AZ at the Marquee Theater.

Wednesday 13 had this to say, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."

Raven Black added, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tribute tour. As long-time fans who grew up listening to Static-X, it's surreal to have this opportunity and be a part of it. It's also incredibly full circle that our producer and friend Ulrich Wild produced Wisconsin Death Trip."

Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA Part 1
STATIC-X & DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black:
June 18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
June 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
June 22 - Houston, TX @ The Warehouse
June 23 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
June 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
June 26 - Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
June 28 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
June 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
June 30 - Scranton, PA @ Levels
July 2 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
July 3 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
July 4 - Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
July 5 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
July 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
July 7 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
July 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's - SOLD OUT
July 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
July 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
July 12 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
July 13 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's
July 14 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
July 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
July 18 - Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest
July 19 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino
July 20 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge - SOLD OUT
July 21 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
July 23 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
July 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
July 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One
July 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

AUSTRALIA
STATIC-X with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope
Aug 22 - Brisbane, Australia @ Eaton Hill
Aug 23 - Melbourne, Australia @ Croxton
Aug 24 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro
Aug 26 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov
Aug 27 - Perth, Australia @ Rock Rover

RUSSIA
STATIC-X Only
Sept 20 - St Petersburg, Russia @ Cosmonavt Club
Sept 21 - Moscow, Russia @ Giavclub

UNITED KINGDOM
STATIC-X with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope
Sept 24 - Bristol, England @ SWX
Sept 25 - Cardiff, Wales @ Tramshed
Sept 26 - London, England @ Electric Ballroom
Sept 27 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City
Sept 28 - Leeds, England @ Stylus
Sept 29 - Southampton, England @ Engine Room
Oct 01 - Newcastle, England @ Northumbria Institute
Oct 02 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage
Oct 03 - Manchester, England @ The Ritz
Oct 04 - Birmingham, England @ 02 Institute

EUROPE
STATIC-X with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope
Oct 05 - Paris, France @ File 7
Oct 06 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club
Oct 07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
Oct 09 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
Oct 10 - Mannheim, Germany @ MS Connex
Oct 11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Oct 12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy @ Rock Planet
Oct 13 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage

NORTH AMERICA Part 2
Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar
Dec 11 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Dec 12 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Dec 13 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Dec 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Dec 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Dec 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

+ More dates TBA!


Related Stories


Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

More Static-X News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Visionatica Release The Pharaoh Video

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Valentine

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.