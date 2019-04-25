Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X and Devildriver have announced that they have added Wednesday 13 and Raven Black to their upcoming North American tour which will also feature support from Dope.

The North American leg of the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary World Tour is set to launch on June 18th in Tempe, AZ at the Marquee Theater.



Wednesday 13 had this to say, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."



Raven Black added, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tribute tour. As long-time fans who grew up listening to Static-X, it's surreal to have this opportunity and be a part of it. It's also incredibly full circle that our producer and friend Ulrich Wild produced Wisconsin Death Trip."

Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour Dates



NORTH AMERICA Part 1

STATIC-X & DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black:

June 18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

June 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

June 22 - Houston, TX @ The Warehouse

June 23 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

June 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

June 26 - Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

June 28 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

June 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

June 30 - Scranton, PA @ Levels

July 2 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

July 3 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

July 4 - Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

July 5 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

July 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

July 7 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

July 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's - SOLD OUT

July 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

July 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

July 12 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

July 13 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's

July 14 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

July 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

July 18 - Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest

July 19 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino

July 20 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge - SOLD OUT

July 21 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

July 23 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

July 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

July 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

July 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues



AUSTRALIA

STATIC-X with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope

Aug 22 - Brisbane, Australia @ Eaton Hill

Aug 23 - Melbourne, Australia @ Croxton

Aug 24 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro

Aug 26 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

Aug 27 - Perth, Australia @ Rock Rover



RUSSIA

STATIC-X Only

Sept 20 - St Petersburg, Russia @ Cosmonavt Club

Sept 21 - Moscow, Russia @ Giavclub



UNITED KINGDOM

STATIC-X with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope

Sept 24 - Bristol, England @ SWX

Sept 25 - Cardiff, Wales @ Tramshed

Sept 26 - London, England @ Electric Ballroom

Sept 27 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City

Sept 28 - Leeds, England @ Stylus

Sept 29 - Southampton, England @ Engine Room

Oct 01 - Newcastle, England @ Northumbria Institute

Oct 02 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

Oct 03 - Manchester, England @ The Ritz

Oct 04 - Birmingham, England @ 02 Institute



EUROPE

STATIC-X with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope

Oct 05 - Paris, France @ File 7

Oct 06 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club

Oct 07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

Oct 09 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik

Oct 10 - Mannheim, Germany @ MS Connex

Oct 11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Oct 12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy @ Rock Planet

Oct 13 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage



NORTH AMERICA Part 2

Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar

Dec 11 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Dec 12 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Dec 13 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Dec 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Dec 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Dec 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's



+ More dates TBA!





