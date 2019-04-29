News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game

04-29-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the U.S. National anthem before a San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball game at the city's Oracle Park on April 26, and the band are streaming video from the event.

As guests and co-hosts of the team's 7th Annual Metallica Night, the group were part of a pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley to celebrate the release of their own Blackened American Whiskey before the anthem appearance, which was followed by drummer Lars Ulrich throwing out the ceremonial first pitch as the Giants took on the New York Yankees.

A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold go to benefit the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Metallica are raising additional funds for the charity by partnering with Crowdrise.com to host a contest for fans to win the guitars used in the national anthem performance; custom-made for the event, both guitars have been signed by all four members of the band. Watch the anthem performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.


