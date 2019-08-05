.

Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

08-05-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan says that the band created 15 additional songs that did not make it on the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind".

Craham spoke with Kerrang! magazine and told them, "Did we know that this was going to be the album? No. No one knows. There's another 15 songs that didn't make the cut. There's at least seven or eight songs that are recorded, with vocals, that did not make this album. There's so much material, but all that material whittled this down to its anomaly, and to its presentation."

Clown explained in a follow-up answer why those songs didn't make the cut. He said, "Usually you take your collection of records, and you make an album. So we have a bunch of records, and we have to basically decide which ones of those records can make up a thought process known as 'We Are Not Your Kind'."


Related Stories


Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey- Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber- The Raconteurs Didn't Plan To Make New Album- Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs- more


Reviews
Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber

The Raconteurs Didn't Plan To Make New Album

Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Damn Your Eyes Release 'Through It All' Video

Equilibrium Share Their 'Path of Destiny' Video

Joseph Arthur Streaming 'Come Back World'

Singled Out: Merit's Woe, She's A Gravedigger



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.