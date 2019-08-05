Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan says that the band created 15 additional songs that did not make it on the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind".

Craham spoke with Kerrang! magazine and told them, "Did we know that this was going to be the album? No. No one knows. There's another 15 songs that didn't make the cut. There's at least seven or eight songs that are recorded, with vocals, that did not make this album. There's so much material, but all that material whittled this down to its anomaly, and to its presentation."

Clown explained in a follow-up answer why those songs didn't make the cut. He said, "Usually you take your collection of records, and you make an album. So we have a bunch of records, and we have to basically decide which ones of those records can make up a thought process known as 'We Are Not Your Kind'."





