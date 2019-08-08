Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming the first video trailer for the October 9 theatrical screening of their S&M2 concert film with the San Francisco Symphony.

The band will film a pair of shows next month at San Francisco's Chase Center with the symphony to officially open the new venue and to mark the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M."

"There's more people on stage," said James Hetfield at the press announcement for the series. "And there's actually real musicians on stage. And we're a lot more nervous. But it adds to the power. It adds to the opportunities for dynamics, for creating moods with the music, bringing people in, walls of sound - all kinds of great opportunities added by having a symphony along with you, along for the ride.

"It's a beautiful opportunity, and we're super proud that, after 38 years, there's still cool things like this on the horizon for us, and we're still able to explore and have some fun with some new friends."

Metallica and the symphony will play the Chase Center on September 6 and follow that up with an exclusive show for fan club members at the same venue two nights later.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9; the group say they'll perform "several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica To Bring S&M2 Concerts To Movie Theaters

Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

More Metallica News

Share this article



