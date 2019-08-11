.

Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'

08-11-2019
Hellyeah

Hellyeah are streaming a brand new track called "Perfect." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Welcome Home," which is set to be released on September 27th.

The album will feature the last recordings from legendary drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away from heart disease at the age of 54. The band has teamed with the American Heart Association to help bring awareness to the disease.

Guitarist Tom Maxwell had this to say, "Vinnie's passing was a wake-up call for us all," said . Heart disease is the number one cause of death globally. As an issue that affects their fans and families every day, Hellyeah are hoping to help save lives, and are changing their own in the process.

The band hopes to raise over $10,000 for the organization by donation portion of their ticket sales from their upcoming tour as a way to honor Vinnie Paul. Listen to the new track here.


