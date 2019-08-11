Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'
Hellyeah are streaming a brand new track called "Perfect." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Welcome Home," which is set to be released on September 27th.
The album will feature the last recordings from legendary drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away from heart disease at the age of 54. The band has teamed with the American Heart Association to help bring awareness to the disease.
Guitarist Tom Maxwell had this to say, "Vinnie's passing was a wake-up call for us all," said . Heart disease is the number one cause of death globally. As an issue that affects their fans and families every day, Hellyeah are hoping to help save lives, and are changing their own in the process.
The band hopes to raise over $10,000 for the organization by donation portion of their ticket sales from their upcoming tour as a way to honor Vinnie Paul. Listen to the new track here.
Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'
Vinnie Paul Remembered By Hellyeah Bandmate
Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes
Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date
Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show
Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings
Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show
Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review
Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul
Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'