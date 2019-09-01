Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury

Hellyeah have been forced to pull out of their upcoming tour dates this coming week because Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell needs to undergo hand surgery and has been advised by doctors to stop playing until that he can have the procedure and recover.

The band have postponed their three shows this week including Friday (Sep 6th) in Jacksonville, N.C. and Saturday in Greenville, S.C., both dates will be rescheduled and the band has canceled their appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sunday in Concord, VA.

Maxwell broke the bad news to fans with the following message, "As previously announced, I was scheduled to have surgery following our last show at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. My condition has worsened and my physician has advised me against performing again prior to surgery.



"I was previously involved in a car accident and broke the middle finger on my left hand. I now suffer from trigger finger, a condition that causes my finger to lock. I received a series of cortisone shots to alleviate the problem, however, the cure rate is about 70%. Unfortunately, that procedure did not work in my case.



"I am devastated that my finger has been very stiff and painful. We have been performing at our very best and the support of all those who have paid tribute to Vinnie Paul has really helped us recover from our loss. We will reschedule the headline shows. I'm really sorry we could not perform for you this time... But we will see you soon! - Maxwell"





Related Stories

Hellyeah Guitarist Set To Have Surgery

Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'

Vinnie Paul Remembered By Hellyeah Bandmate

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

More Hellyeah News

Share this article



