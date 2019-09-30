Hellyeah Tribute Vinnie Paul With 'Skyy And Water' Video

Hellyeah have paid tribute to their late drummer Vinnie Paul with the release of a new music video for their track "Skyy and Water", from their new album "Welcome Home."

Frontman Chad Gray shared his thoughts on the album and tributing the Pantera legend, "We have to keep flying [Vinnie's] flag, to carry on legacies, and to carry on what heavy metal truly represents - and that is loyalty, that is love, and that is trust."

Guitarist Tom Maxwell added, "I think Vince would be proud of what we've done. Chad really nailed it vocally and lyrically. We went out of the box a bit on this album. Left the studio a few times a little uncertain, but we tried new stuff, and we're eager to see what people think of it." Watch the video here.





