Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury 2019 In Review

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Hellyeah were forced to pull out of their tour dates because Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell needed to undergo hand surgery and was advised by doctors to stop playing until that he can have the procedure and recover.

The band postponed their three shows in early September including Friday (Sep 6th) in Jacksonville, N.C. and Saturday in Greenville, S.C., both dates will be rescheduled and the band has canceled their appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sunday in Concord, VA.

Maxwell broke the bad news to fans with the following message, "As previously announced, I was scheduled to have surgery following our last show at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. My condition has worsened and my physician has advised me against performing again prior to surgery.

"I was previously involved in a car accident and broke the middle finger on my left hand. I now suffer from trigger finger, a condition that causes my finger to lock. I received a series of cortisone shots to alleviate the problem, however, the cure rate is about 70%. Unfortunately, that procedure did not work in my case.

"I am devastated that my finger has been very stiff and painful. We have been performing at our very best and the support of all those who have paid tribute to Vinnie Paul has really helped us recover from our loss. We will reschedule the headline shows. I'm really sorry we could not perform for you this time... But we will see you soon! - Maxwell"





