.

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hellyeah

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Hellyeah were forced to pull out of their tour dates because Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell needed to undergo hand surgery and was advised by doctors to stop playing until that he can have the procedure and recover.

The band postponed their three shows in early September including Friday (Sep 6th) in Jacksonville, N.C. and Saturday in Greenville, S.C., both dates will be rescheduled and the band has canceled their appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sunday in Concord, VA.

Maxwell broke the bad news to fans with the following message, "As previously announced, I was scheduled to have surgery following our last show at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. My condition has worsened and my physician has advised me against performing again prior to surgery.

"I was previously involved in a car accident and broke the middle finger on my left hand. I now suffer from trigger finger, a condition that causes my finger to lock. I received a series of cortisone shots to alleviate the problem, however, the cure rate is about 70%. Unfortunately, that procedure did not work in my case.

"I am devastated that my finger has been very stiff and painful. We have been performing at our very best and the support of all those who have paid tribute to Vinnie Paul has really helped us recover from our loss. We will reschedule the headline shows. I'm really sorry we could not perform for you this time... But we will see you soon! - Maxwell"


Related Stories


Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury 2019 In Review

Hellyeah Tribute Vinnie Paul With 'Skyy And Water' Video

Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury

Hellyeah Guitarist Set To Have Surgery

Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'

Vinnie Paul Remembered By Hellyeah Bandmate

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

More Hellyeah News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter- Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo- Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him 2019 In Review

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited 2019 In Review

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project 2019 In Review

Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.