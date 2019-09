Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery

Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell is recovering from hand surgery and reports that it went well and he is expecting to be ready to hit the road with the band this fall.

The band was forced to cancel some shows so that Maxwell could have the surgery to repair what he termed "trigger finger" that was the result of broken finger suffered in an auto accident.

Tom updated fans via Facebook on Tuesday. He wrote, "Had my surgery today and it went perfectly. A few weeks of rehabilitation and I'll be 100% for the November tour. Thank you Hellions/friends and family for all your support and understanding...big love to you all!"

The band will be returning to the road on November 15th in Cincinnati, OH at Bogarts and will wrap up the trek on December 19th in Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren. See the dates and Tom's full post below:

November 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

November 16 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall*

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall

November 20 - London, ON - London Music Theatre

November 22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop*

November 24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

November 26 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

November 27 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

December 2 - Missoula, MT - Palace Theatre

December 3 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

December 5 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

December 6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

December 8 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial

December 10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

December 11 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

December 12 - Boise, ID - Revolution

December 14 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

December 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

December 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

December 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

December 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren





Related Stories

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury

Hellyeah Guitarist Set To Have Surgery

Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'

Vinnie Paul Remembered By Hellyeah Bandmate

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

More Hellyeah News

Hellyeah Music and More