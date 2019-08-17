Hellyeah Guitarist Set To Have Surgery

Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell revealed in an interview that he will be undergoing surgery next month to correct an injury he suffered in a car accident.

The surgery comes as the band gears up to promote their forthcoming album "Welcome Home", which will arrive on September 27th. During an interview with Rock 100.5 he was asked about the band's live plans.

He responded, "We would have more shows but I have to get hand surgery in September, which is gonna knock us out for about two months while I rehabilitate, but we're right back on it.

"I got in a car accident and broke my middle finger in my left hand. I keep getting trigger finger, which, it gets stuck. It's really odd, an odd feeling. So I've got a series of cortisone shots, which the percentage of the cure rate from that is about 70 percent. Unfortunately, I didn't fall into that. So now [my doctor is] gonna go in and make a little incision and go in here and fix what's not right."

He went on to address the timing of the procedure coming as they are releasing their new album. "Better now than... I can't keep getting these cortisone shots. You're only allowed to have a certain amount. [My doctor] hooked me up last time before this tour. So I just have to get it done."





Related Stories

Hellyeah Streaming New Song 'Perfect'

Vinnie Paul Remembered By Hellyeah Bandmate

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

More Hellyeah News

Share this article



