Issues Release 'Drink About It' Video And Announce New Album

08-13-2019
Issues

Issues have released a music video for their new track "Drink About It." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Beautiful Oblivion", which is set to hit stores on October 4th.

Vocalist Tyler Carter had this to say about the new track,
"'Drink About It' is something I feel everyone can relate to. The song, quite frankly, is about cheater being found out by their unfortunate partner.

"The idea is this: 'I think you know... you know something... how much do you know...? I'm just gonna let them sweat it out a little bit.' But that play on words is also saying, 'You're all I drink about' and at this point I wanna sweat you out of my system."

The band recruited Dillon Novak (Issues, Dance Gavin Dance) and Cole Schwartz (Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa) to direct the video, which can be streamed here. See the tracklisting for the new album below:

1. "Here's To You"
2. "Drink About It"
3. "Find Forever"
4. "Tapping Out"
5. "Without You"
6. "Rain"
7. "Downfall"
8. "Second Best"
9. "Get It Right"
10. "Flexin"
11. "No Problem (Keep It Alive)"
12. "Your Sake"
13." Beautiful Oblivion"


