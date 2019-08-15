.

Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit

08-15-2019
Slipknot

A 62-year-old fan died after collapsing at Slipknot's Knotfest stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, this past Sunday night, August 11th.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but it has been reported by Patch.com that the concert-goer, Richard Valadez of Zion, Ill, was produced dead at 11:34 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told the publication that an autopsy is pending. A fan named Anthony Mackey told the site that during Slipknot's set, Valadez was hit hard and fell out of the mosh pit.

Mackey said that, "He seized as people were trying to help him up, so we start calling for help." While other witness reported that it took between 15 to 25 minutes for staff and emergency personnel to arrive while others in the crowd attempted to form a circle around him and assist him.


