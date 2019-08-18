Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Slipknot's Jim Root says he and frontman Corey Taylor are now much closer following his firing from Taylor's other band Stone Sour back in 2014.

Root sat down with Metal Hammer for a cover story and said, "Corey and I are much closer now. It's the best thing, me leaving Stone Sour. We would have just ended up killing each other and driving each other crazy. I can't spread myself that thin.

"I needed it, this band needed it and Stone Sour certainly needed it. I just didn't have the time to commit that I'd have liked. I think they were tired of my sh*tty attitude, that's for sure."

Root also discussed the band's new chart topping album "We Are Not Your Kind" and how they made it. "We got to a point this time where we were playing the songs as a band and tracked them with and without a click track. The ones without click are the ones that we used on the record.

"It was like taking the reins off and the songs just came alive. You'll hear the life in the record. It definitely feels a lot more like a band, and that is what we are: We're a live band."





