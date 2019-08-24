.

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

08-24-2019
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming audio of a 1994 live version of "Interstate Love Song" as a preview to next month's arrival of a 25th anniversary edition of their second album, "Purple."

The track is one of 17 songs captured at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, CT while the California band was on the road just two months after the release of their second record, that make up a full concert as featured on a 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" that will be available on September 13.

Presented alongside a newly-remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, the 25th anniversary reissue explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased music that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and "Interstate Love Song"), plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty").

The collection also features three unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime Is Here" from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Read more and listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup- Ozzy Osbourne Box Set- Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.