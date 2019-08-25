.

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

08-25-2019
The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a stream of their new song "Lines Of Your Hands". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Act".

The record is set to hit stores on October 11th and vocalist Mike Hranica had this to say about the effort, The Act is our seventh full-length and the most detailed effort of our career. The process was scrupulous in every facet. Jon, who's played keyboard with the band for the last seven or eight years, produced the album; which is a decision that's insurmountably snowballed over the past few releases. There is no common theme surrounding every song on the record, although there are notions that inhale and exhale through the LP's timeline.

"This just feels very make it, or break it for us. All bets are in on The Act. We tried to make something outside of the norm for rock, metalcore, or heavy music. We often hear commentary that 'rock is dead' now; I don't think it has to be that way though. Look at the corners pop and hip-hop turn. Artists just need to reinvent themselves and make something creative and inventive again. Reinvention is what we're driving towards."

He also had this to say about the new song, "'Lines of Your Hands' is a love song that includes a written dialogue we got our pal Sierra to sing on. She totally nailed it and it certainly enhances the song's storyline and thematic nature. Sonically, we feel that 'LOYH' checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years." Listen to the track here.


Related Stories


The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

More The Devil Wears Prada News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA- Black Sabbath Tested And Educated Rival Sons- The Who Preview Fall Tour- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance

The Who Preview Fall Leg Of Moving On! Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Them Fixes' Kill The Nights

Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA

Black Sabbath Tested And Educated Rival Sons

Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online

Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.