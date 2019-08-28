Roger Waters Previews Us And Them From New Concert Film

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming a video preview of a 2018 performance of the 1973 Pink Floyd classic, "Us And Them", from his forthcoming concert film of the same name.

The tune from the rocker's former band's album classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", was filmed during a four-night stand at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last year.

Directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live on his 2017-2018 tour, which saw the singer perform to more than two million people around the world.

Waters played 157 shows on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. "Us + Them" will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the video here.

