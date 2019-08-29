Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Gets Signature Holy Diver Les Paul

Def Leppard and former Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell has brand new signature Epiphone guitar named after the iconic debut Dio album "Holy Diver".

The new "Holy Diver" Les Paul was inspired by Vivian's prized Les Paul that he used on Dio's classic albums "Holy Diver" and "The Last in Line" and features a mahogany body with a maple cap, with DiMarzio X2N open coil humbuckers pickups, an EpiLiteTM case, and a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

Vivian shared his excitement about the new guitar, "First of all, I'm flattered that Epiphone would do this for me. It's a quality guitar. Over the decades I've amassed a lot of guitars, but my original Les Paul is certainly the most valuable.

"It's been quite a journey that we've been on. I hope the Epiphone 'Holy Diver' means as much to some young guitar player as my own heroes did to me back in the day." Watch a promo video for the guitar here





