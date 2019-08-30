.

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Guns N' Roses

Duff McKagan says that Guns N' Roses "unites a whole cross-section of humanity" as he has witnessed the fans reactions to the band's Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

The comments came after the bassist was asked in an interview if his bandmates Axl Rose and Slash have mellowed with age. He responded, "Well, Slash was always pretty mellow.

The thing about both those guys, but especially with Axl, is that there are no half measures. Axl never just phones it in. When it comes to his intensity level, he's at 110 percent. And the Guns community is so incredible that you can't not deliver every time you play.

"We've traveled the world, and when you see women in a full hijab rocking out and flashing the devil horns, it's just full-on. And they are just as excited about the band as the guy in Arkansas with the mullet who is headbanging and going crazy.

"Guns unites a whole cross-section of humanity and it is just amazing to be a part of. So to answer your question, the intensity is definitely still there, we just don't burn down cities when we are offstage like we used to."


Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

