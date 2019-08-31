News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival was a top 5 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked AC/DC's 1977 classic, "Let There Be Rock", during their August 25 closing set at the UK's Reading festival, and the BBC is streaming video from the event.

The band's 25-song performance delivered classic tracks and hits from their nine-album catalog, with Dave Grohl dedicating 2017's "Run" to the late Keith Flint of The Prodigy, who took his own life this past March.

Reading also saw the Foos bring out a surprise guest, which was caught on film by a fan. "I thought tonight we'll do something special for you that pays tribute to a song that brings us way back in time," Grohl told the crowd, according to Billboard. "It's maybe the reason why I'm here tonight headlining the main stage. If you know it you can bounce around to it."

Teasing what sounded like a classic Nirvana riff, Grohl started strumming like a maniac as Rick Astley came out in a Hawaiian shirt and Rickrolled more than 60,000 with his 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The BBC are also sharing footage of 2005's "Best Of You" and the show's finale of "Everlong." Watch the videos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival

Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer

Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.