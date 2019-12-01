Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Slipknot and Evanescence were forced to pull out of their headlining performance Knotfest Mexico on Saturday night (Nov 30) for safety concerns after fans broke through a stage barricade.

According to reports, fans broke through the barricade and destroyed some of Evanescence's gear. Slipknot reported that they performances were canceled after the barricade was unable to be repaired.

The shared, "Because of a broken barricade and failed attempts to fix it, Slipknot were forced to cancel our performance last night. Safety - especially the safety of our fans and fellow bands - is priority number one.

"We apologize profusely and hope you all understand. If anything were to happen to any of you, we wouldn't forgive ourselves. Also, if we could have fixed the barricade correctly, we would have gone on stage.

"Again, we hope you all understand and we will try to make it up to you as soon as we can."





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album

Slipknot Launching Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot Trying Something New For Nero Forte

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Slipknot Already Thinking Ahead To Next Album

More Slipknot News



