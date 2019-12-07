Foo Fighters Cover Pink Floyd Classic
(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters cover the 1975 Pink Floyd classic, "Have A Cigar", on the latest EP from the band's ongoing archive series. It's one of five tracks on the newly-issued "01999925", which sees the band revisit material recorded during sessions for their 1999 album, "There Is Nothing Left To Lose"
The "Wish You Were Here" Pink Floyd favorite and a cover of The Obsessed's "Iron and Stone" are joined by the original song, "Make A Bet" - all three originally appeared as b-sides to the "Learn To Fly" single.
The project also includes performances of "Ain't It The Life" and "Floaty" from a November 1999 live studio session in the Netherlands. The Foo Fighters have already confirmed some 2020 live dates, including "Boston Calling" in May and three European festivals - Austria's Nova Rock, Italy's iDays and Portugals Rock In Rio Lisboa - with more expected to be announced soon. Check out the EP here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
