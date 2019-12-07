.

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

William Lee | 12-07-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue

Nikki Sixx has lashed out at The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia for leaking the news that Motley Crue was reuniting for a tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

DiDia inadvertently leaked the news that Motley Crue would be reuniting for the just announced North American stadium tour next summer during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show back in November.

Sixx spoke about his reaction to the leak during the official announcement this past Wednesday. He said, "We would have announced it here, the way it should have been."

He then sarcastically added, "It was announced by The Black Crowes manager, which I heard their tour was just canceled and he got fired, unfortunately, but that doesn't affect our stadium tour."


Related Stories


Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

More Motley Crue News


advertisement



Day In Rock
New AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Peers- Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak- Foo Fighters Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Blink-182- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

advertisement


Latest News
New AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Peers

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Foo Fighters Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Blink-182 Deliver 'Not Another Christmas Song'

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Almost Died

Tonic's Emerson Hart Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.