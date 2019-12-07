Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Nikki Sixx has lashed out at The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia for leaking the news that Motley Crue was reuniting for a tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

DiDia inadvertently leaked the news that Motley Crue would be reuniting for the just announced North American stadium tour next summer during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show back in November.

Sixx spoke about his reaction to the leak during the official announcement this past Wednesday. He said, "We would have announced it here, the way it should have been."

He then sarcastically added, "It was announced by The Black Crowes manager, which I heard their tour was just canceled and he got fired, unfortunately, but that doesn't affect our stadium tour."





Related Stories

Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

More Motley Crue News



