Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak
Nikki Sixx has lashed out at The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia for leaking the news that Motley Crue was reuniting for a tour with Def Leppard and Poison.
DiDia inadvertently leaked the news that Motley Crue would be reuniting for the just announced North American stadium tour next summer during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show back in November.
Sixx spoke about his reaction to the leak during the official announcement this past Wednesday. He said, "We would have announced it here, the way it should have been."
He then sarcastically added, "It was announced by The Black Crowes manager, which I heard their tour was just canceled and he got fired, unfortunately, but that doesn't affect our stadium tour."
Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak
Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming
Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery
Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment
Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang
Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor
Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report