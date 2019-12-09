.

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

William Lee | 12-09-2019

Eagles

Forbes have published their list of the world's top-earning musicians for 2019 with rock related acts well represented on the list including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Rolling Stones and more.

The Eagles were the biggest grossing rock band from the past year with Forbes estimating that they brought in $100 million to land them at No. 4 on the list.

Elton John came in next at No. 5 with $84 million. Metallica rounded at the Top 10 with $68.5 million and Piano Man Billy Joel landed at No. 17 with $52 million.

Fleetwood Mac grabbed the No. 21 spot with $49 million, followed close behind by Beatles legend Paul McCartney who grossed an estimated $48 million.

Guns N' Roses landed at No. 25 with $44 million from the 2019 dates of their massive Not In This Lifetime reunion tour featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Rock legends The Rolling Stones were 28th with $41 million. Dave Matthews brought in $39 million to land at No. 33 and U2 claimed the No. 39 ranking with $ 37 million. See the full list here


Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

