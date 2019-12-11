Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that the idea of the band reuniting with former members next year for their 50th anniversary is "on the table".

The band made headlines recently when it was revealed that they turned down K.K. Downing's approach to take part in the band's anniversary in 2020, but Halford hinted during a new interview that it is still possible.

The Metal God spoke with Z93 and was asked if fans can expect any of their former members to join them on stage next year. He responded, "That's a cool question. It's like anything in rock and roll. I love the kind of chaos that surrounds rock and roll. That's, to me, what it's all about.

"There should be no laws, regulations or restrictions. Anything can happen with Priest. So, just keep an eye out and a lookout, especially when we play live. So, yeah, it's all on the table."





Related Stories

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir

More Judas Priest News



