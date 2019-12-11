.

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

William Lee | 12-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that the idea of the band reuniting with former members next year for their 50th anniversary is "on the table".

The band made headlines recently when it was revealed that they turned down K.K. Downing's approach to take part in the band's anniversary in 2020, but Halford hinted during a new interview that it is still possible.

The Metal God spoke with Z93 and was asked if fans can expect any of their former members to join them on stage next year. He responded, "That's a cool question. It's like anything in rock and roll. I love the kind of chaos that surrounds rock and roll. That's, to me, what it's all about.

"There should be no laws, regulations or restrictions. Anything can happen with Priest. So, just keep an eye out and a lookout, especially when we play live. So, yeah, it's all on the table."


Related Stories


Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir

More Judas Priest News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020- Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford- Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

advertisement


Latest News
Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Don Henley In The Studio For Building the Perfect Beast Anniversary

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.