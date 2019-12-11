.

Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year

William Lee | 12-11-2019

Slipknot

Slipknot have announced that they will be returning to the location of their 2001 Ozzfest performance when they launch the very first Knotfest UK next summer.

The band will be taking their music festival to the UK for the inaugural Knotfest UK that will be taking place on August 22nd at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes.

The full lineup is set to be announced early next year but presale for the band's official fan club, Outside The 9, is set to launch at 10am GMT on December 19th. Get details here.


