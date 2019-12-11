.

Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020

William Lee | 12-11-2019

Staind

Staind shared the big news on Wednesday (December 11) that they will be extending their reunion into next year and have announce their first festival appearance for 2020.

The band has promised more tour dates and additional announcements will be coming but so far they have revealed that they will performing at three major music festivals next year.

Fans can catch the reunited band at Epicenter in North Carolina on May 2nd, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 9th, and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, OH May 16th.

Guitarist Mike Mushok had this to say, "After reuniting and playing these shows this fall we all realized how meaningful it was to be back on stage together and wanted to continue. It's going to be a fun summer...don't miss it!"

Bassist Johnny April added, "We're excited about getting back on the road, and getting our music out to some new fans."


