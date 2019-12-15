.

Motley Crue Among Top Artist Searches On Google In 2019

Bruce Henne | 12-15-2019

(hennemusic) Motley Crue were one of the top 10 musician searches on Google in the US this past year, according to a new report from the global search engine.

The success of the band's high-profile biopic, "The Dirt", likely helped secure the Los Angeles outfit their spot at No. 6 on the chart, which was led by R. Kelly, with 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X ancd A$AP Rocky rounding out the top 5.

The buzz created by the film helped introduce Motley Crue to a new generation of fans, as its companion soundtrack album helped earn the band their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


