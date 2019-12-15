Motley Crue Among Top Artist Searches On Google In 2019

(hennemusic) Motley Crue were one of the top 10 musician searches on Google in the US this past year, according to a new report from the global search engine.

The success of the band's high-profile biopic, "The Dirt", likely helped secure the Los Angeles outfit their spot at No. 6 on the chart, which was led by R. Kelly, with 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X ancd A$AP Rocky rounding out the top 5.

The buzz created by the film helped introduce Motley Crue to a new generation of fans, as its companion soundtrack album helped earn the band their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Looks That Kill' Video

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Nikki Sixx Explains Why Motley Crue Are Reuniting

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

More Motley Crue News



