Halestorm Mixing Mysterious New EP

William Lee | 12-16-2019

Halestorm

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger revealed that the band has recorded a new EP with Nick Raskulinecz that is technically a "covers EP" but is also a "little strange" because they wanted to "shake things up."

They were rather cryptic with the details of what the EP entails with Hottinger telling Guitar Bonedo "We made an EP with Nick Raskulinecz again and there will be more information on that coming up. It's just getting mixed now and it sounds awesome.

He then added, "It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a covers EP, but we wanted to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a covers EP - you'll find out. It's cool."

Hale added, "We can't really talk about it," but did say that "It's a little strange.".


