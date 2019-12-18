.

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary

K. Wiggins | 12-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

The 40th anniversary of Judas Priest's 1979 live album, "Unleashed In The East" is celebrated with this week's episode of the syndicated radio show InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Band.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It took a full five albums and the entire 1970s decade for Judas Priest to break out, but few of the music critics who slagged them initially were around to write about the band's multi-million selling successes in the Eighties, starting with the live Unleashed In The East in late 1979 followed by the definitive metal statements British Steel in 1980, Point Of Entry in 1981, and Screaming For Vengeance mid-1982.

"All of the members of Judas Priest grew up in or around the northern industrial English city of Birmingham amidst coal mines, steel factories, iron ore smelters, and the mountainous piles of waste, or "slag", an inevitable by-product from such heavy industry (the most notorious "slag heap" in rock is the album cover photo on The Who's Who's Next ). In English slang, to "slag off" somebody or something meant to reduce its value to nothing.

"While still trying to get a band together, Judas Priest lead guitarist Glenn Tipton actually worked at British Steel for his day job. Recently it appeared that some 21st century Madison Avenue "Mad Men" advertising exec was a closeted heavy metal fan, slipping Judas Priest into the soundtrack of last year's Honda Accord car tv commercial. Point Of Entry which includes 'Hot Rockin'' and 'Heading Out To The Highway' will be marking a significant anniversary in a few weeks, so be sure to listen to Rob Halford's interview here including reinventions of Peter Green/ Fleetwood Mac's 'Green Manalishi' and Joan Baez's 'Diamonds And Rust', 'Living After Midnight', 'You've Got Another Thing Coming', and 'Turbo Lover'." Stream the episode here.


Related Stories


Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary

More Judas Priest News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour- AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors- Down- more


Reviews
The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

advertisement


Latest News
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Needs Additional Surgery

Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.