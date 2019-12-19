Falling In Reverse Announce The Drug in Me Is Gold Tour

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for "The Drug in Me Is Gold" tour to celebrate their debut album going gold.

Frontman Ronnie Radke had this to say about the album reaching gold status (500,000 copies) "I'm very honored and thankful to the fans for this milestone."

The band will be playing the album in full during the trek along with some fan favorites and they have recruited Escape The Fate and The Word Alive to support them on the tour.

They will be kicking things off on February 8th in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec and will conclude the trek on March 3rd in Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades. See the tour dates below:

Feb. 08 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

Feb. 10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Feb. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Feb. 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Feb. 14 - Richmond, VA - The National

Feb. 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Feb. 16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Feb. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Feb. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

Feb. 21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Feb. 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Feb. 24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Feb. 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

Feb. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

Mar. 01 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Mar. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades





Related Stories

Falling In Reverse Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

More Falling In Reverse News



