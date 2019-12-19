.

Falling In Reverse Announce The Drug in Me Is Gold Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-19-2019

Falling In Reverse

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for "The Drug in Me Is Gold" tour to celebrate their debut album going gold.

Frontman Ronnie Radke had this to say about the album reaching gold status (500,000 copies) "I'm very honored and thankful to the fans for this milestone."

The band will be playing the album in full during the trek along with some fan favorites and they have recruited Escape The Fate and The Word Alive to support them on the tour.

They will be kicking things off on February 8th in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec and will conclude the trek on March 3rd in Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades. See the tour dates below:

Feb. 08 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
Feb. 10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Feb. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Feb. 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Feb. 14 - Richmond, VA - The National
Feb. 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Feb. 16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Feb. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Feb. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
Feb. 21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Feb. 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Feb. 24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Feb. 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Feb. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
Mar. 01 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Mar. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades


