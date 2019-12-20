Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet not only made their triumphant debut on Saturday Night Live at the beginning of the year, the report about that performance came in a No.18 in the top 19 stories of January 2019: Greta Van Fleet rocked their debut on Saturday Night Live on January 19th, and video from the NBC-TV late night program is streaming online.

Hosted by actress Rachel Brosnahan, the Michigan outfit performed their Grammy-nominated track, "Black Smoke Rising", and returned later in the show for the acoustic-based "You're The One."

The rising band also earned a mention on the program's Weekend Update segment, with Colin Jost saying, "Sunday night will bring a 'super blood wolf moon,' which is a rare lunar eclipse and not, as I had assumed, the name of the band that just performed on our show."

The title track from their 2017 debut EP, "Black Smoke Rising" (which also appeared on a second EP, "From The Fires"), will compete for "Best Rock Song" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10; it's one of four nominations for the group, who are also among the finalists for Best New Artist, Best Rock Album ("From The Fires") and Best Rock Performance ("Highway Tune").

Fresh off a series of US dates, Greta Van Fleet will next perform three shows in Japan this week before kicking off a tour of Australia and New Zealand. Watch the SNL performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'

Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates

Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White

Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album

Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Illness

More Greta Van Fleet News



