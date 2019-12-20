Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses made massive headlines throughout this past year and in Jan they grabbed the No. 2 spot in the top 19 stories of January 2019 when it was revealed that Axl Rose had amassed a large number of music that has yet to see the light of day. Here is that report: Guns N' Roses have over 50 unreleased song that were intended for the long delayed "Chinese Democracy" album, which Axl Rose wanted to release as a trilogy, according to insiders.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the album's release, Billboard took at a look at the record's legacy and spoke with some insiders about "Chinese Democracy", which sold just under 550,000 copies during the first 12 weeks in stores.

Geffen-Interscope A&R executive Tom Zutaut believes that the album would had done better had it not been released under the Guns N' Roses banner. He said, "If he had released it as an Axl Rose solo record, it probably would have sold millions. But when we sat in the studio and talked about Chinese Democracy, [Axl] just wasn't ready to go there yet."

Later in the feature Zutaut reveals that the album was intended to be more than one disc, "Axl's goal was to make a more modern record, to make GN'R a more modern band. But Guns N' Roses fans wouldn't accept that. Had it been a 'W. Axl Rose' record, who knows...but not a lot people know this: Chinese Democracy was going to be trilogy."

Former member Tommy Stinson confirmed that the album was not intended to only contain the material that was eventually released. He said, "All I can is...that record was not meant to be one disc."

The article estimates that there were at least 60 tracks that were partially complete at the time that the album was released. Another unnamed source claimed that "All of the material that hadn't been released was coming out in 2016, then, the reunion happened."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

More Guns N' Roses News



