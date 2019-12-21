.

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Jason Becker

Former David Lee Roth guitarist Jason Becker shared some good news about his current health. He has been battling Lou Gehrig's Disease for three decades.

Becker posted the following update on his official website, "Hi everyone, I'm feeling very grateful for the blessings in my life - for you all, and for your prayers and their effect on me. I had an early Christmas gift last week from my doctors. They did a scan of my lungs and chest and saw nothing troubling.

"The residual scar tissue that has been bothering me is nothing to worry about. The fluid that had been surrounding my lungs is gone, and my trachea had no blockages - something I've struggled with in the past. I thank you all for your part in this outcome; I feel it is huge, and I hope my prayers for all of you have as much power.

"May I ask for help with another obstacle I am facing currently? Since I communicate with my eyes, when it is hard to keep them open or move them it is challenging to get my needs met or train caregivers. My left eye has been quite weak lately. You prayers for its strength are just what I need right now. With profound gratitude, Jason"


