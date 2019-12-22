.

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

William Lee | 12-22-2019

Rival Sons

Rival Sons are probably used to praise by now, but they just received some very high praise from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, who called the band his favorite group from the past decade.

Taylor made the comments as part of Rolling Stone's "How Was Your Decade?" special when he was asked to reveal his favorite album from 2010s. He responded, "It's probably Pressure And Time by the Rival Sons.

"That album contains everything they do great. They dabble in so many different styles and they make it work so well, and they're such an organic band. They're probably my favorite band of the last 10 years ... or the last 15, really.

"Everybody gives people props to these really derivative bands, and I'm not gonna mention any names, but you know exactly who I'm talking about, but Rival Sons, their creativity, their songwriting, their musicianship, their style, their talent is off the charts.

"And that album, specifically to me, is so goddamn good. You can listen to it from top to bottom and it's just fantastic."


