.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

William Lee | 12-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Corey Taylor

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has revealed that he is planning to launch a solo tour following the completion of live dates supporting the "We Are Not Your Kind" album.

Taylor has previously shared that he is working on a solo album and in a end of the decade feature with Rolling Stone, confirmed his solo plans.

He said, . "I have a bunch of songs; about 26 songs written now. I've got a band put together with friends of mine; people who have been a part of my solo gigs for the past 10 years.

"And we're just walking through arrangements of stuff right now, so once the time comes, we can just run right in the studio and record a bunch of music and get it out there...

"It's something I always said I wasn't gonna do, but as time has gone on, it's kept coming back. Like, what would it sound like? What would it be? And I'm pretty into it. So we'll see what happens."


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'

More Corey Taylor News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI- Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist- Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more


Reviews
The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Styx Singer Not Concerned About Rock Hall Induction

Airbourne Announce North American Tour

Overkill, Exhorder and Hydraform Announce US Tour

Dark Fortress Share New Song 'Pulling at Threads'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.