Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has revealed that he is planning to launch a solo tour following the completion of live dates supporting the "We Are Not Your Kind" album.

Taylor has previously shared that he is working on a solo album and in a end of the decade feature with Rolling Stone, confirmed his solo plans.

He said, . "I have a bunch of songs; about 26 songs written now. I've got a band put together with friends of mine; people who have been a part of my solo gigs for the past 10 years.

"And we're just walking through arrangements of stuff right now, so once the time comes, we can just run right in the studio and record a bunch of music and get it out there...

"It's something I always said I wasn't gonna do, but as time has gone on, it's kept coming back. Like, what would it sound like? What would it be? And I'm pretty into it. So we'll see what happens."





